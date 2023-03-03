Mumbai, Mar 3 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party, which is largest group in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, is likely to nominate MLC Prasad Lad as head of the Privileges Committee of the Upper House, a party functionary said on Friday.

The BJP with 22 MLCs is the single largest party in the Council and there should be no hurdle in appointing its legislator as head of the Privileges Committee, he added.

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) has 11 MLCs as well as support of one more MLC, while the Congress has nine members in the Upper House and the support of Independent MLC Sudhakar Adbale.

Along with one Independent MLC Kiran Sarnaik, there are eight members of the Nationalist Congress Party in the Council.

Satyajeet Tambe, who rebelled against the Congress and recently won from the Nashik Division Graduates constituency as an Independent, is yet to declare his allegiance to any group.

Lad, serving his second term in the Council, is a close aide of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

