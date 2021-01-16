Itanagar, Jan 15 (PTI) BJP's Tame Phassang was elected the new mayor of the Itanagar on Friday.

Biri Basang of the NPP was elected as the deputy mayor as per an understanding reached between the two parties earlier this week.

No parties could get a majority on their own in the 20-member Itanagar Municipal Corporation, elections for which were held last month. The BJP had won 10 seats, opposition Janata Dal (United) nine and NPP one.

Phassang is a corporator from ward 17, while Basang won ward 7.

The elections were held at the DK Convention Hall. The opposition JD(U) did not field any candidate.

All corporators were administered the oath of office by Town Planning and Urban Local Bodies Director Likha Suraj.

After being elected the new mayor, Phassang vowed to make the Capital Complex area one of the best capitals of India.

"It could be possible if everyone, irrespective of their caste, creed, religion, wards and party affiliations stand united and work together for the development of the state, Capital Complex in particular," he said

Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso of the JD(U) was present at the programme.

