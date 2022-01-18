Noida, Jan 18 (PTI) The BJP's Uttar Pradesh vice president Pankaj Singh on Tuesday filed his nomination papers to contest the assembly elections from Gautam Buddh Nagar's Noida, the seat he won in the 2017 state polls.

Singh's nomination papers were filed by his name proposers, including Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha MP Mahesh Sharma and Noida unit president Manoj Gupta at the district election office, party's local spokesperson Tanmay Shankar said.

The 43-year-old Pankaj Singh, son of Defence Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajnath Singh, is currently in home isolation after he tested positive for COVID-19.

"Since Pankaj Singh is infected with coronavirus, he had filled the form online and his nomination papers were submitted by MP Mahesh Sharma and BJP's Noida mahanagar president Manoj Gupta," Shankar said.

After completing the process, Singh held an online interaction with party workers and sought their blessings for the upcoming polls.

Singh was elected to the UP assembly for the first time in 2017 elections when he got over 1.62 lakh (64.29 per cent) of the 2.54 lakh votes polled.

Noida this time has 6.90 lakh enrolled voters. The voting will be held on February 10 and the result declared on March 10.

