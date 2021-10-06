New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) held its first National Executive meeting and adopted a political resolution 'Protecting the Digital Sovereignty of India', under which, it asserted that tech companies cannot, under any circumstances, overrule or circumvent the digital sovereignty of the Republic of India, said a BJYM on Tuesday.

BYJM under the resolution made several suggestions to strengthen the efforts of the government to ensure Digital Sovereignty including calling for all multi-national companies (MNCs) in the technology sector to strictly comply with domestic laws in their entirety, without any exceptions, stated the press release from BJYM.

Also Read | How Instructure's Newest Report Reflects Big Changes in Education.

The BJYM congratulated the government for notifying these rules (The Information Technology (IT) Rules, 2021) to enhance the overall accountability of the intermediary ecosystem by empowering the end-user, as per the press statement.

The BJYM also congratulated the government for coming up with a robust Data Protection Law and that the measures taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to achieve self-reliance in the 5G network is commendable, added the statement.

Also Read | Acute Power Crisis Looms Over India During Festive Season As Coal Inventories Hit Critically Low Levels.

BJYM under the leadership of its National President and Member of Parliament, Tejasvi Surya, adopted three resolutions. BJP National President JP Nadda and National General Secretary Tarun Chugh were also present at the meeting.

Under the Economic Resolution 'Modinomics decisive break from Nehruvian Economics and Cronyism', the BJYM has made various suggestions that include urging the Government to also consider taking reforms under the domains of direct taxation and judicial processes.

While under the Resolution 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the BYJM has suggested continuing to promote and take various government schemes to the last mile and ensure that every youth can benefit from them.

"The BJYM is the youth wing of the largest political Organisation of the world," Surya said, commenting on the meeting."The BJYM is today at the forefront of all important youth-centric political issues in the country, promoting the message of the BJP," added Surya.

Addressing the National Executive Meeting, BJP National President JP Nadda said that "Youth is an institution of change and a catalyst of change".

"Digital Revolution will realise the dream of 2047, which we are drafting today at this national executive meeting," said Tarun Chugh National General Secretary and In-charge of BJYM.

In the meeting held at NDMC Convention Centre, New Delhi all BJYM National Office Bearers, National Executive Committee Members, State Presidents and State General Secretaries were present.

The IT Rules, 2021 were notified in February that regulate the functioning of online media portals and publishers, over-the-top (OTT platforms), and social media intermediaries. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)