Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], May 24 (ANI): Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Monday informed the state has received 550 vials of Amphotericin B, a drug used to treat black fungus, from the Centre and more will be received today.

"We received 550 vials (of Amphotericin B) a day before yesterday from the Centre. Earlier, we procured 600 vials by ourselves. We will get more injections today," Vij told ANI.

Being asked about shopkeepers' protest on lockdown restrictions, he said, "Positivity rate is around 9 per cent. Until it reaches close to 5 per cent we cannot lift restrictions. Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are also under lockdown."

Vij on Sunday said the state has made a requisition of 12,000 injections of Amphotericin-B used for treating black fungus from the Centre.

Black Fungus has been declared a notified disease in Haryana.The state government has also started training doctors regarding its treatment. Four medical colleges in the state have also reserved 20 beds for the infection.The government will buy the medicine and give it directly to the medical colleges.The rare fungal infection called 'mucormycosis' or 'black fungus' is on the rise in several parts of the country, including Delhi.As per the Union Health Ministry, mucormycosis or black fungus is a complication caused by a fungal infection.People catch mucormycosis by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment. It can also develop on the skin after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, scrape, burn, or other type of skin trauma. (ANI)

