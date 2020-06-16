India News | Bodies of Man, Girl Found Hanging from Tree in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

Kota (R'than), Jun 16 (PTI) The bodies of a 19-year-old man and a girl were found hanging from a tree in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district on Tuesday, an official said.

Investigation revealed that the man, identified as Govind Bairwa, and the 14-year-old girl were in a love relationship and it appears to be a case of suicide, he said.

Also Read | No Entry Pass or NOC Required to Enter and Exit Rajasthan, Says State Home Department.

They were staying in Kota district's Suket town where their parents were employed at a stone mine and their families hail from Jhalawar district, the official said.

The two had gone missing from Suket on Sunday and and their bodies were found in an agricultural field in Khokanda village in Jhalawar, said Circle Incharge Laxman Singh.

Also Read | 'Condom in His Pocket': Amritsar Youth Commits Suicide After Cops Allegedly Lie to His Father.

The bodies were handed over to the respective families after post-mortem and a case has been registered in this regard, Singh said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)