India News | Bodies of Man, Girl Found Hanging from Tree in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

Agency News PTI| Jun 16, 2020 07:10 PM IST
Kota (R'than), Jun 16 (PTI) The bodies of a 19-year-old man and a girl were found hanging from a tree in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district on Tuesday, an official said.

Investigation revealed that the man, identified as Govind Bairwa, and the 14-year-old girl were in a love relationship and it appears to be a case of suicide, he said.

They were staying in Kota district's Suket town where their parents were employed at a stone mine and their families hail from Jhalawar district, the official said.

The two had gone missing from Suket on Sunday and and their bodies were found in an agricultural field in Khokanda village in Jhalawar, said Circle Incharge Laxman Singh.

The bodies were handed over to the respective families after post-mortem and a case has been registered in this regard, Singh said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

