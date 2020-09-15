Jaipur, Sep 15 (PTI) Bodies of a woman and her three children were recovered from a well in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district on Tuesday, police said.

The family members of the woman have filed a case of murder against her in-laws, they added.

The bodies of Sharda Devi (28) and her three daughters Trisha (6), Apoorva (4) and one-and-a-half-year-old Avi were recovered from a well in Khansurjapur village, police said.

The post-mortem of the bodies was done by a medical board, SHO of Roopwas police station Hukum Singh said

He said the woman's husband works in Chennai and she was living here with the in-laws.

A case of murder has been registered against the woman's father-in-law, mother-in-law and her husband's younger brother following a complaint by the woman's father, Singh said.

As per the complaint, the in-laws were harassing the woman over dowry and had dumped the bodies in well after allegedly murdering the woman and her three daughters, he said.

