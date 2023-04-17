Guwahati, Apr 17 (PTI) The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) is joining hands with the Denmark government for cooperation in capacity building, educational cooperation and mentorship for the growth of piggery in Bodo-dominated areas in Assam.

A workshop on the Bodoland Pig Mission was organised by the Bodoland Territorial Council with the participation of the Danish Consortium of Academic Craftsmanship (DCAC) and was inaugurated by BTC chief Pramod Boro here on Monday, an official statement said.

The Bodoland Pig Mission will collaborate with the Denmark government in the areas of capacity building, educational cooperation and mentorship to strengthen the mission, the statement said.

Boro, in his welcome address, said the objective of the mission was to overhaul the traditional piggery sector through modern scientific interventions, training, and motivational programmes.

He emphasised the potential of piggery in BTC areas and the need to encourage and support small and medium-scale pig farms in the region.

The mission envisages the direct involvement of 30,000 households in pork production activities, additional involvement of 20,000 farmers in feed raw material production and about 5,000 direct employment generation in non-farm support activities, the statement said.

DCAC expert Niels Erik Jesperson gave a comprehensive presentation on the piggery sector in Denmark in the technical session.

The BTC is an elected autonomous body created under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution for the Bodo-dominated areas of Assam.

