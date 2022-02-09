New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) The body of a unidentified man stuffed inside a gunny bag was found in north Delhi's Burari area, police said on Wednesday.

The gunny bag was found at Yamuna Pushta near Parsiram Enclave on Tuesday, they said.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: BJP’s Maya Koshyari Joins Congress.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said a call about it was received around 5 pm.

"When our team reached the spot, it was found to be an unknown male body, aged approximately 30 years, with no external injuries except some blood on the mouth and on right toe. The spot was also inspected by the crime team," he said.

Also Read | Redmi Note 11, Note 11S, Redmi Smart Band Pro & Redmi Smart TV X43 Launching Today in India; Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

A case of murder has been registered under section 302 of Indian Penal Code, and an investigation is on to identify the deceased and solve the case, the DCP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)