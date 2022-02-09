Dehradun, February 9: Just a few days ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly polls, former CM Bhagat Singh Koshyari's relative and two-time president of Bindukhatta Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha, resigns from BJP and has joined Congress on Tuesday. Maya Koshyari left the BJP and joined the Congress along with six former office-bearers.

Former Chief Minister and Congress candidate from Lalkuan seat Harish Rawat has included her in the Congress. Earlier, in January, expelled BJP minister, Harak Singh Rawat also joined the Congress party. Congress Not National Political Party Anymore, Only Belongs to Brother-Sister, Says JP Nadda.

This is the second shock that BJP received within a month.

