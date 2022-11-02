Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand), Nov 2 (PTI) The body of a West Bengal resident who died during a trek near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand last month was retrieved on Wednesday with the help of the Indian Air Force, an official said.

Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said the body of Alok Biswas, 33, was brought to the Chardham helipad in Guptkashi in an IAF helicopter and sent to the district hospital.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Threatened, Raped by ‘Rakhi Brother’ in Bhopal; Case Registered.

He said Biswas and Vikram Majumdar, 38, were reported to be trapped in the Mahapanth glacier, six km above Kedarnath Dham, on October 9 during a trek.

When State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel spotted them, Biswas was already dead. Majumdar was hospitalised after being brought to Kedarnath.

Also Read | Ela Bhatt Dies: Prominent Gandhian and Founder of SEWA Passes Away at 89 After Brief Illness.

They were part of a 10-member group from West Bengal, who had embarked on the Kedarnath-Ransi trek nearly a week before.

Eight members of the group came back leaving the two of them behind as they were too ill to walk.

They informed the SDRF about their stranded teammates after which a rescue operation was launched.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)