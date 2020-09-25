Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 25 (PTI) The body of an unidentified woman has been found on the railway tracks at Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Friday.

Police suspect the woman died by suicide by jumping before a goods train.

Also Read | Bharat Bandh Updates: Tejashwi Yadav Drives Tractor as He Takes Part in Protest Against Farm Bills, Says Govt Has Made Our ‘Anndaata’ a Puppet Through Its ‘Fund Daata’, Watch Video.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)