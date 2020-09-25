Punjab, September 25: Around 250 farmers' organisations across the country will stage a nationwide shutdown today against Farm Bills which were passed by Parliament.

The organisations participating in the protest, include Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), All India Farmers Union (AIFU), All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), All India Kisan Mahasangh (AIKM).

The passage of Bills has triggered protest among farmers across the country. In Punjab, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee is holding the 'rail roko' agitation from September 24 to 26 against the Bills. They will continue their 'rail roko' agitation in Amritsar, in protest against the Farm Bills. Bharat Bandh Today: Here's Why Farmers' Bodies Have Called For Nationwide Shutdown Against Farm Bills.

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh appealed to the farmers to strictly maintain law and order, and adhere to all coronavirus safety protocols, during today’s Bandh against the Agriculture Bills.

Here's what Punjab CM said:

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (in file pic) has appealed to the farmers to strictly maintain law and order, and adhere to all #COVID19 safety protocols, during today’s Bandh against the Agriculture Bills: Punjab Chief Minister's Office (CMO) pic.twitter.com/sHkEat0sH1 — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020

V.M. Singh, the convener of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, who is from central UP, said "There will be nationwide unrest if MSP is not guaranteed and the food security of the poor is handed over to multinationals and corporates." He further appealed to President Ram Nath Kovind not to give assent to the bill.

13 pairs of trains have been short-terminated as a precautionary measure against the protests over the agriculture bills. We are avoiding train routes to Punjab, said BS Gill, Ambala Railway Station Director, Haryana.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 25, 2020 07:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).