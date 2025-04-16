Palakkad (Kerala), Apr 16 (PTI) A bomb threat received via email at the Office of the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) here on Wednesday turned out to be a hoax, as no explosives were found during an inspection by the bomb and dog squads, police said.

"Nothing was found during the inspection carried out by the bomb disposal and dog squads. So, it was a hoax," a senior police officer told PTI.

He further said the Cyber Cell division of the police is trying to identify the source of the email.

Earlier in the day, after receiving the threat, the staff and general public were evacuated from the RDO office premises.

Subsequently, fire force personnel, the bomb disposal unit, and the police dog squad were deployed to search the entire premises, as shown in visuals aired on TV channels.

Police said similar emails were received in other districts of the state as well.

The content of the email, as shown on the TV channel, claimed that an RDX explosive had been planted at the RDO office and would detonate at 1.30 pm.

The email allegedly claimed the explosion was timed to coincide with the "elimination" of AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Last month, bomb threats were also received via email at the district collector offices in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, and Wayanad—all of which turned out to be hoaxes.

