New Delhi, April 16: A shocking incident unfolded at Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday, when a newborn was kidnapped from the hospital on April 15, prompting a swift investigation by Delhi Police. The accused, identified as Pooja, a resident of Labour Chowk in Malviya Nagar, was arrested after a meticulous search. Police revealed that Pooja kidnapped the newborn to cover up the fact that she had been lying about being pregnant to her husband and in-laws.

The incident occurred on April 15, when the father of the infant reported to the police that his one-day-old baby girl had gone missing from the hospital. The child’s mother had delivered the baby on April 14 and was recuperating in the PNC Room (Ward Number 5). At approximately 3:17 pm, the infant was discovered missing, triggering a search by hospital staff and nearby residents. When the search proved futile, the parents contacted the police, and a case was registered, reported Times Of India. Delhi Shocker: Woman Kidnaps 4-Year-Old Boy from Footpath Near Red Fort, Abandons Him in Shastri Park After Realising He’s from a Different Religion; Arrested.

Delhi Police quickly formed a dedicated team under DCP (Southwest) Surender Choudhary and SHO Rajneesh Kumar, led by Sub-Inspector Sunil Gaur. CCTV footage from the hospital and surrounding areas showed a heavily built woman, partially covered by a dupatta, roaming the hospital floor and interacting with patients. The woman was later seen entering the room where the baby was kidnapped. Further footage showed her boarding a metro train, later exiting at different stations in an apparent attempt to confuse investigators. Delhi Shocker: 8-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped From National Capital, Rescued in Bihar, 1 Arrested.

Through detailed analysis and local intelligence, the police traced the woman to Malviya Nagar, where she had been dropped off in an auto-rickshaw with the infant. A raid was conducted at her residence, where the kidnapped child was safely recovered. During interrogation, Pooja admitted to faking her pregnancy for several months. Married for seven years without a child, she had moved back in with her parents, pretending to be pregnant. She admitted to abducting the newborn from Safdarjung Hospital to deceive her family.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2025 05:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).