Aurangabad (Bihar) [India], October 26 (ANI): BJP president JP Nadda on Monday addressing a public rally in Aurangabad said that the country is safe under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking in Aurangabad, Nadda said, "Aren't all borders of the country secure under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership? In the last six years, 4700 kilometers long 4-lane roads have been constructed from Arunachal Pradesh to the Galwan so that jawans can reach the borders without delay, whenever needed."

He also said, "When our leaders speak they talk about development. But remember 15 years ago when polls were being fought in the state candidates spoke about caste, religion and about dividing people. When Narendra Modi came he changed the culture of Indian politics."

Nadda said that Prime Minister has prepared the country during the lockdown in the fight against COVID-19. "When lockdown was implemented then there was only one testing lab that was NIV Pune. During the course of time in three months after lockdown 1600 testing labs were ready. Today per day 15 lakhs tests are done in the country," he said.

The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The counting of votes will be held on November 10. (ANI)

