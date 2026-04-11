Customers planning to visit their local branches this weekend may need to adjust their schedules depending on the specific calendar date. Under the current Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, bank operations on Saturdays follow a structured alternating pattern. As April 11, falls on the second Saturday of the month, all public and private sector banks across India will remain closed for offline transactions.

All About the Second Saturday Rule

According to the standardized holiday agreement between the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) and the RBI, banks observe a Saturday bank holiday on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. Since April 11 is the second Saturday of April, it is a designated non-working day for bank employees nationwide. Bank Holidays in April 2026: Full State-Wise List of Holiday Dates.

In contrast, the first, third, and fifth Saturdays (when applicable) are full working days for all banking institutions. Consequently, branches will resume normal operations on Monday, April 13, following the standard Sunday closure.

Saturday Bank Holiday Impact on Digital and ATM Services

While physical branches will be shut, the Saturday bank holiday does not affect the digital banking infrastructure. Customers can continue to use the following services without interruption:

Mobile and Net Banking: IMPS, NEFT, and RTGS transfers remain functional.

IMPS, NEFT, and RTGS transfers remain functional. UPI Payments: Apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, and BHIM will operate normally.

Apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, and BHIM will operate normally. ATM Access: Cash withdrawals and deposits at automated machines will remain available, though cash replenishment may be limited in some areas.

Regional Variations and State Holidays

While the second Saturday is a uniform holiday, customers should note that certain states may have additional regional holidays around this time. For instance, several states in India celebrate festivals such as Baisakhi, Vishu, or Ambedkar Jayanti in mid-April. While April 11 is a holiday purely due to the weekend schedule, Tuesday, April 14, is also a significant holiday in many regions for Ambedkar Jayanti, potentially creating a long weekend for banking services in specific states if people take Monday as a leave. Stock Market Holidays in April 2026: Full List of BSE and NSE Holiday Dates.

Financial experts recommend that customers handle urgent paperwork - such as physical cheque clearances, locker visits, or loan documentation - before Friday evening to avoid the weekend lull. For those who miss the Friday window, the next available day for in-person service will be Monday morning.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2026 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).