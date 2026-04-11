Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are preparing to face off in the PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday, 11 April. The afternoon fixture is scheduled to commence at 15:30 IST at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. Given the afternoon start time, weather conditions will play a significant role in team strategy and player endurance. You can follow the Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Scorecard here.

Mullanpur, Chandigarh Weather and Rain Forecast

The meteorological forecast for Mullanpur indicates ideal conditions for uninterrupted cricket, with zero probability of rain during match hours. Both players and spectators can expect clear, sunny skies throughout Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures will be warm, which is typical for April in the Punjab region. The daytime high is projected to reach approximately 34°C during the first innings, before gradually cooling as the match progresses into the early evening. Humidity levels are expected to hover between 45 percent and 55 percent, which will add a moderate layer of heat stress for the fielding side during the peak afternoon sun. IPL 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate

Chandigarh Weather Live

Pitch and Minimal Dew Factor

Because this is an afternoon fixture, the dew factor will be negligible. In evening IPL matches, dew often makes gripping the ball difficult for bowlers in the second innings, typically prompting the toss-winning captain to field first.

The dry afternoon conditions at Mullanpur will ensure an even contest between bat and ball across both innings. The pitch traditionally offers good pace and bounce for seamers early on, though it can slow down slightly, bringing spinners into the game. A light breeze of 10 to 12 km/h is expected, providing minor relief from the heat.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2026 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).