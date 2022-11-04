Dholpur (Raj), Nov 4 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy was injured in a firing at a government school in Rajasthan's Dholpur district on Friday, police said.

The Class 7 student was injured in the firing at the government higher secondary school in Mauroli village, they said.

Police said the family of the victim has lodged an FIR against another student of the school accusing him of opening fire. The accused student is a class 9 student.

The injured boy was referred to Jaipur's SMS hospital for treatment, the police said, adding that the matter was being investigated.

