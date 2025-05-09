New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) The CBI has arrested three persons, including an AGM of the Food Corporation of India, from Maharashtra's Mumbai in connection with an alleged bribery case of Rs 20 lakh, officials on Friday said.

The CBI has also arrested a businessman and his associate besides Assistant General Manager (AGM) Srinivasa Rao Mylapalli in connection with the case, they said.

The officials said the CBI had conducted a raid following inputs that Mylapalli was allegedly involved in corrupt activities.

