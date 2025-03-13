New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) A British woman was allegedly gang-raped by two men at a hotel in Delhi's Mahipalpur area. Both men were arrested, an official said on Thursday.

The British national was befriended by one of the accused on a social media platform. The woman had travelled from the UK to Delhi to meet him, the official said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 13, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Further details are awaited, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)