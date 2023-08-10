Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 10 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Dasoju Sravan on Wednesday hit out at Congress's Telangana chief Anumula Revanth Reddy for allegedly invoking Keshav Baliram Hedgewar during an address in Parliament, claiming that he was helping the BJP make political inroads in the southern state.

Taking to his official handle on 'X', formerly Twitter, the BRS spokesperson posted, "Why is INC Telangana president Revanth Anumula remembering RSS Founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar on the floor of Lok Sabha? (sic)."

"And what is Revanth’s intention to remind, reiterate and reinforce that Hedgewar belongs to Kandakurthi Village of Telangana?" he posted further.

Sravan claimed that the invocation of Hedgewar in Parliament was nothing but an attempt by the Congress's state chief to please Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, adding that it only goes to show how he was cosying to the Sangh Parivar and was covertly helping the BJP in Telangana.

"Anumula, by reminding about Hedgewar on the floor of the Parliament, are you making an attempt to please Narendra Modi and Amit Shah that you belong to their family???" Reddy said further in his tweet.

"Or do you intend to covertly help BJP in Telangana promoting a sentiment that Hedgewar belongs to Telangana????" he added.

Sravan added that the Congress should take note of Reddy's actions and assess if he was fit to lead the party in Telangana.

"...these are crooked politics of Revanth Reddy and at least now Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi, General Secretary KC Venugopal, Telangana In-charge Manikrao and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should realise for whose benefit Revanth Reddy is covertly and overtly working and whether he is fit to lead INC Telangana," the BRS spokesperson posted further in his tweet.

He added, "In any case, INC India, INC Sandesh owes an explanation on the dubious role of Revanth Reddy to the people of Telangana and also to the genuine cadre and leaders of the Congress party." (ANI)

