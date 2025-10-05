Kamareddy (Telangana) [India], October 5 (ANI): Senior BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao on Sunday lashed out at the Telangana government for its alleged inaction in providing relief to flood-affected families in Kamareddy district.

Visiting the flood-hit areas of Nagireddypet in Yellareddy constituency, Rao accused the government of failing to deliver on promises made during Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's visit to the district last month.

"In Kamareddy district, crops in thousands of acres suffered losses due to the floods, hundreds of houses collapsed, and there was a loss of life and property. It has been one month since the Chief Minister personally came, did a review, and promised to help everyone. But not even a single rupee of assistance has been provided," Rao told reporters.

He pointed out that district officials had submitted a report estimating damages of nearly Rs 344 crore, but alleged that "not even Rs 34 has been released so far."

Highlighting the plight of locals, Rao said, "The Chief Minister came to Kamareddy and saw the broken bridge between Kamareddy and Yellareddy constituencies. He said it would be restored immediately. It has been a month, and buses are still not running from Yellareddy to Kamareddy. Due to the lack of RTC buses, the education of children is being seriously affected."

The former minister further alleged that none of the assurances given by the government had been fulfilled. "The CM said he would hold a meeting in Hyderabad within 15 days, review the situation, and that work would happen on a war footing. A month has passed, there has been no review, the District In-charge Minister Seethakka has not visited, the bridges remain unrepaired, no financial assistance has been given to farmers, and not even a rupee has reached the families whose houses collapsed," Rao said.

The BRS leader demanded immediate release of compensation to farmers and families who lost their homes, along with urgent restoration of damaged infrastructure in the district. (ANI)

