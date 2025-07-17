Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 17 (ANI): BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) Leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy criticised the Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, on Thursday, over the prolonged Godavari-Banakcherla project in Telangana.

Speaking to ANI, BRS's Reddy criticised by saying that the Jal Shakti minister is of no benefit to the state and should provide factual information on the same.

"The Union Jal Shakti Minister is not of any benefit to Telangana. On the one hand, Andhra Pradesh claims to have formed a technical committee to study the technical feasibility and other aspects of the Godavari-Banakcherla project. While the Telangana CM (Revanth Reddy) claims that they did not discuss it in the meeting, other pending issues were discussed. The Telangana government should provide factual information instead of misleading the people of Telangana," stated Ravula Sridhar Reddy.

Simultaneously, BRS's Member of Legislative Council (MLC), K Kavitha, accused Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, on Thursday, of "gifting" the water of the Godavari River to Andhra Pradesh during a meeting with CM Chandrababu Naidu and Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil.

K Kavitha further demanded the resignation of CM Reddy. "He sat through the meeting, and unfortunately, he gifted the Godavari water, which truly belongs to the people of Telangana, to Chandrababu Naidu. I condemn this act of our Chief Minister. A CM who failed to protect the rights of our people does not belong in that chair. We demand that he immediately resign."

These remarks by BRS follow a meeting held on Wednesday at the Ministry of Jal Shakti, New Delhi, attended by the Union Minister of Jal Shakti, CR Patil, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, to address water-related issues between the two states.

During the meeting, key issues related to water management were discussed. Both states agreed on the installation of telemetry devices for real-time monitoring of water flows in the Krishna Basin, according to a Jal Shakti Ministry release. (ANI)

