Hyderabad, Telangana [India], March 17 (ANI): BRS MLC K Kavitha, accompanied by other party leaders, reached the Telangana Legislative Council on Monday wearing garlands made of red chilies.

The protest was held to demand a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 25,000 per quintal for chilies farmers. The protestors raised concerns that chili, which was cultivated in 4 lakh acres in the last season in Telangana state, has reduced to 2.4 lakh acres this season due to prices. The BRS demanded that the government should fix a support price of Rs. 25,000 for chili and purchase it through Nafed and Markfed. BRS cadres also requested the Spices Board to include chilli in food crop list.

Earlier on March 15, BRS MLCs led by K Kavitha held a protest outside the Telangana Legislative Council demanding the central and state governments fix a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 15,000 per quintal for turmeric farmers.

The protestors, holding placards and raising slogans, expressed their concerns over the lack of adequate support for turmeric farmers, who have been facing significant economic hardships.

K Kavitha while speaking to ANI, raised the issue of suffering of turmeric farmers, saying, "Turmeric farmers have been suffering for quite some time. The minimum support price for turmeric has not been established by the central government and the state government. Farmers across Telangana are suffering."

She further pointed out that the Congress government had promised an MSP of Rs 12,000 during the elections, adding, "We are demanding a minimum support price of Rs 15,000 to be given to the Turmeric farmers and this was also a poll promise made by the Congress government that they are going to give Rs 12,000 as MSP."

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday took a dig at the BRS leader Harish Rao's remarks calling former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) "father of Telangana".

"For whom is KCR is the father of the nation. Will this father of the Telangana wake up without the smell of liquor?" Revanth Reddy said while speaking at a public meeting at Shivunipalle in the Station Ghanpur Assembly Constituency.

"Konda Laxman Bapuji, Jayashankar, etc. are the Father of Telangana. A person who looted lakhs of crores, is a liquor addict and sucked the blood of Telangana people cannot be the father of Telangana," he added. (ANI)

