Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 23 (ANI): The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Friday held a meeting with Telangana Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy and demanded the disqualification of two members, MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy and MLC Kusukuntla Damodar Reddy after they resigned from the BRS and later joined Congress.

BRS MLCs MS Prabhakar Rao, Yadava Reddy, Seri Subhash Reddy, and other leaders were part of the delegation.

The delegation said that the actions of these members, joining the ruling Congress, warrant disciplinary measures under the anti-defection laws.

"They joined the ruling Congress which attracts action under the anti-defection law," Seri Subhash Reddy said.

Earlier last month, Patnam Sunita Mahender Reddy quit the BRS party.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi on Friday announced two more candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Telangana, which is set to be held on May 13.

Former IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar will contest from the Nagarkurnool parliamentary seat, while former IAS officer P Venkatram Reddy has been fielded from the Medak Lok Sabha seat, the party announced on Friday.

Former IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar resigned as Bahujan Samaj Party's Telangana unit president earlier this week, while P Venkatram Reddy is currently an MLC.

The announcement was made by BRS chief and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Out of 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, a total of 13 candidates have been announced by BRS so far in Telangana. Voting for all 17 seats in Telangana will take place in a single phase on May 13. (ANI)

