New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): Demonstrating another gesture of humanity beyond their mandate, the Border Security Force (BSF) arranged the last glimpse of the deceased Indian father for her daughter living in Bangladesh at zero line of India-Bangladesh border.

The BSF troops of 68 Battalion under South Bengal Frontier arranged the last glimpse for the daughter near Border Outpost-Madhupur in West Bengal on humanitarian grounds.

Also Read | Google, Amazon, Apple, and Others Reportedly Pause Hiring in India 2023 Amid ‘Economic Slowdown’ and ‘Internal Restructuring Plans’: Report.

According to the information, Aminudeen, a Member of Gram Panchayat Hariharpur informed the company commander deployed in BOP Madhupur regarding the natural death of an Indian civilian namely late Liyakat Biswas of Hariharpur village in North-24 Paragana (West Bengal) and further requested to arrange for casual contact with counterpart Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) so that the daughter of deceased residing in Bangladesh near the border can get a last chance to pay homage to the mortal remains of her deceased father before its disposal.

Keeping in view the humanitarian and emotional aspects, the BSF said, that the company commander of Border Outpost- Madhupur, 68 Battalion, BSF immediately contacted his counterpart BGB officials in this regard without any delay.

Also Read | ULFA Faction Inks Tripartite Memorandum of Settlement Pact With Centre and Assam Government Today (Watch Video).

"Following BSF's request, BGB also stepped forward keeping in mind the humanitarian approach. Therefore, the border guarding forces of both countries, keeping humanity paramount given mutual cooperation, made arrangements for the deceased person's relatives living in Bangladesh to pay the last glimpse of the deceased man at the zero line of the International Border," said the BSF.

The Public Relations Officer of South Bengal Frontier, BSF stated that BSF troops are deployed on the border not only to ensure the security of the country but also every happiness and sorrow of the border residents. "They also take care of the religious and social values of the border peoples."

He emphasized that the Border Security Force is against those with ill intentions, while it is always ready when it comes to humanity and human values. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)