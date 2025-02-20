Bithari (WB), Feb 20 (PTI) The BSF apprehended a smuggler who attempted to smuggle 1.406 kg of gold biscuits, valued at over Rs 1.24 crore, by concealing them in his rear body cavity, the force said on Thursday.

Acting on specific intelligence regarding the smuggling of gold across the India-Bangladesh border, the BSF personnel deployed at Bithari Border Outpost in North 24 Parganas district conducted a thorough search on Wednesday.

During the operation, a handheld metal detector revealed the presence of metal inside the body of an individual. When questioned, the suspect could not provide satisfactory answers, the BSF said.

The suspect was then taken to the Bithari Border Outpost for further questioning during which he confessed to concealing smuggled gold in his body.

He revealed that the gold biscuits, smuggled from Bangladesh, were hidden in his rear body cavity.

Subsequently, he was arrested and taken to the Sarapul government hospital for a medical examination.

An X-ray confirmed the presence of the gold biscuits hidden in the suspect's body. Doctors later removed 12 gold biscuits, which had been kept in a condom. The total weight of the recovered gold was 1.406 kg, with an estimated value of Rs 1,24,63,424, the BSF said.

The smuggler has been handed over to the authorities concerned along with the seized gold for further legal action.

