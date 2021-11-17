North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], November 17 (ANI): The South Bengal Frontier of Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended an Indian national from North 24 Parganas with 7.525 kg of Silver ornaments worth Rs 3 lakh, which was being smuggled from India to Bangladesh, as per officials.

Abdul Malik Sardar (27), resident of village Dhadakanda, District North 24 Parganas was apprehended and Silver jewellery worth Rs 3,61,877 was seized from him on Monday.

"On November 15, at about 1:00 pm, the troops of Border Out Post Hakimpur stopped a suspected Bajaj Discover motorcycle (No. WB 26 N 3283) at Hakimpur check post, which was coming from Swaroopada Bazar and going towards Hakimpur village. During the search, 7 packets were recovered from the tube of the rear tire of the motorcycle, containing 7.525 Kgs of Silver jewellery," said the official note.

"During preliminary questioning, the apprehended smuggler stated that on November 15 he had taken these seven packets along with motorcycle from one Deepak Mandal, resident of Hakimpur village of District North 24 Parganas. Further, after crossing duty point of Border Security Force, he was directed to give these packets again to Deepak Mandal," says the official release.

The apprehended smuggler along with the seized items has been handed over to Custom Office in Tentulia for further legal action, informed BSF. (ANI)

