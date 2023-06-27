Ferozepur (Punjab) [India], June 27 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) arrested one Pakistani national while he was illegally crossing the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab's Ferozpur district, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the Public Relations Officer (PRO) Punjab Frontier, the Pakistani national was caught by the BSF troops while he was crossing the international border and entering the Indian territory, near the Hazara Singh Wala village in the Ferozepur district.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the arrested Pak national had crossed over to Indian territory unintentionally.

"The Pak national had crossed the border inadvertently. Nothing objectionable has been recovered from him," said the PRO.

Subsequently, the BSF approached the Pakistan Rangers and lodged a protest on the matter.

Thereafter, on June 27 2023 at about 5:10 pm, the arrested Pakistani national, being an inadvertent border crosser, was handed over to Pakistan Rangers on humanitarian grounds, stated the Punjab Frontier PRO.

Additionally, the PRO made a statement that the BSF always takes a humane approach while dealing with inadvertent border crossers. (ANI)

