Mumbai, January 24: The Maharashtra government is likely to disburse the January 2026 installment of the ‘Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana’ within the next 10 days. Eligible women across the state are expected to receive INR 1,500 directly into their bank accounts via the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. This timely rollout aims to ensure that beneficiaries receive their monthly financial assistance without delays as the new year begins.

Sources within the state administration indicate that the government is expediting the process, with the goal of completing the transfers by the end of the month. This move is also being viewed in the context of the upcoming Zilla Parishad (ZP) elections, as the ruling Mahayuti alliance looks to maintain the momentum of its flagship welfare scheme, which has already benefited over 2.3 crore women in Maharashtra. Ladki Bahin Yojana Update: As Maharashtra Government Extends Deadline and Launches Physical Verification, Know Steps To Complete E-KYC at ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in.

How to Check Ladki Bahin Yojana Payment Status

Beneficiaries who are awaiting their January payment can track their status through the official 'Nari Shakti' app or the dedicated Ladki Bahin Yojana portal. To verify the status, users need to:

Log in using their registered mobile number and password.

Navigate to the "Application History" or "Payment Status" section.

Check if the January installment shows as "Processed" or "Pending."

The Department of Women and Child Development has reportedly completed the verification of beneficiaries for the month of January. While the standard disbursement window usually falls between the 10th and 15th of every month, technical updates and administrative preparations for the upcoming local body polls shifted the timeline slightly.

According to the latest reports, the INR 1,500 installment will reach the accounts of all successful applicants who have linked their Aadhaar cards with their bank accounts. The government has urged beneficiaries to ensure their bank accounts remain active to avoid any transaction failures during the mass transfer. Ladki Bahin Yojana January 2026 Installment Update: Maharashtra Government Likely To Disburse INR 1,500 Before ZP Elections, Check Details.

The timing of the January installment is significant as the state prepares for local body and Zilla Parishad elections. The Ladki Bahin Yojana was a major factor in the recent assembly elections, and the government is keen on ensuring the scheme remains seamless to retain the trust of the female electorate.

Political analysts suggest that the prompt release of funds is a strategic move to demonstrate the government’s commitment to its promises. By ensuring the money reaches households before the election code of conduct potentially kicks in for specific regions, the administration aims to solidify its "pro-women" image.

Launched in mid-2024, the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana provides a monthly stipend of INR 1,500 to women aged 21 to 65 whose annual family income is less than INR 2.5 lakh. The scheme has become a cornerstone of Maharashtra’s social welfare budget, with thousands of crores allocated to support the financial independence of women from economically weaker sections.

