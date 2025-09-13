Amritsar (Punjab) [India], September 13 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled multiple cross-border smuggling attempts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Ferozepur districts and nabbed three smugglers, recovered heroin and a drone along the Punjab border, the BSF said.

The BSF nabbed one suspected smuggler near Kalsian village, Tarn Taran, with 560 gms of heroin.

In a post on X, BSF stated, "In the past 24 hours, alert BSF troops, acting on precise intelligence, foiled multiple cross-border smuggling attempts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Ferozepur sectors. In Amritsar, following drone activity near village Rattankhurd, 590 gms of heroin were seized. Another smuggler was nabbed near village Kalsian, Tarn Taran, with 560 gms of heroin. Later, troops recovered 600 gms of heroin near Naushera Dhalla."

Two suspected smugglers were apprehended near Khalra while attempting to retrieve a drone-dropped consignment.

"In Ferozepur, after yesterday's major seizure of 9 heroin packets and arrest of 2 smugglers, BSF recovered a drone near Hussainiwala barrage. Separately, 02 suspected smugglers were apprehended near Khalra while attempting to retrieve a drone-dropped consignment. These back-to-back operations reflect the relentless vigilance and commitment of BSF in securing the nation's borders and curbing the narcotics threat," the BSF further shared.

Earlier, in a significant breakthrough in the fight against cross-border weapons smuggling, the Border Security Force (BSF), in a well-coordinated operation with the Special Security Operations Command (SSOC) Fazilka, apprehended two individuals involved in arms trafficking and confiscated a substantial cache of arms and ammunition along the Fazilka border in Punjab.

According to the BSF PRO, based on meticulously gathered information transformed into precise intelligence, a coordinated strategic ambush by the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Special Security Operations Command (SSOC) was executed near the village of Mahar Khiwa Mansa in the Fazilka district during nighttime hours.

Following an extended period of monitoring, the ambush team observed suspicious activity in the early morning hours, leading to the successful apprehension of one individual.

The operation resulted in the recovery of 27 pistols, 54 magazines, and 470 live rounds contained within a substantial bag in the individual's possession.

The BSF PRO further stated that, with extensive questioning of the apprehended individual, the investigative team successfully identified and detained an additional associate from the same village. (ANI)

