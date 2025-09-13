New Delhi, September 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited Mizoram, Manipur and Assam and inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple developmental projects worth thousands of crores there. PM Modi embarked on his trip to the North East with a visit to Aizwal in Mizoram, where he laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development works worth over Rs 9000 crore. These projects will cater to multiple sectors, including Railways, Roadways, Energy, and Sports, among others. PM Modi also inaugurated Mizoram's first railway, the Bairabi-Sairang, which will ensure connectivity of the northeastern state to the rest of India.

"This is not just a railway connection, but it is a lifeline of transportation. It will revolutionise the lives and livelihoods of people of Mizoram. Farmers and businesses of Mizoram can reach more markets across the nation," PM Modi said. PM Modi, who addressed the gathering in Aizawl from the Lengpui airport due to adverse weather, apologised for being present at the inauguration venue. He began his address saying, "I bow to the Supreme God Pathian, who watches over this beautiful land of the Blue Mountains. ‘Made-in-India’ Weapons Helped Protect Country During ‘Operation Sindoor’, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister also flagged off three new express trains, Sairang (Aizawl)-Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal) Rajdhani Express, Sairang-Guwahati Express and Sairang-Kolkata Express on this occasion. Aizawl will now be directly connected with Delhi through a Rajdhani Express. In a major boost to road infrastructure, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of multiple road projects. It includes Aizawl Bypass Road, Thenzawl-Sialsuk Road and Khankawn-Rongura Road.

After Imphal, PM Modi headed to Churachandpur in Manipur, where he spoke to various ethnic groups, urging them to shun violence and work towards restoring peace in the State. He stated that a new dawn of "hope and confidence" is emerging in the northeastern State. This was PM Modi's first visit after an ethnic conflict erupted in the State in May 2023, and the discord between the Meitei and Kuki communities has persisted since then. The conflict has inflicted lasting damage on Manipur, hindering its economy, disrupting its social cohesion, and destabilising its political landscape.

"I appeal to all the groups to move on the path of peace to fulfil their dreams and secure their children's future. Today, I promise that I stand by your side. The Indian government stands with the people of Manipur," PM Modi said. The Prime Minister said, "Manipur has always been a land of hope, but unfortunately, it went through a difficult phase of violence. I met with the affected people who are living in camps. After an interaction with them, I can say "ummeed aur vishwas ki nayi subah Manipur mein dastak de rahi hai" (A new dawn of hope and confidence is knocking on the doors of Manipur)." ‘Should Have Visited Much Longer Before’: Priyanka Gandhi Slams PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Delayed’ Visit to Manipur.

PM Modi has expressed satisfaction with the recent peace agreements reached with several ethnic groups in the state. "Peace is important for development in any region. In the last 11 years, several conflicts in the North-East have ended. People have chosen the path of peace, giving priority to development. I am satisfied as agreement talks have begun with several groups in the hills and valleys. This is a part of the government's initiative to establish peace with communication, respect and mutual understanding," he said.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore at Churachandpur in Manipur. In line with his commitment to inclusive, sustainable and holistic development of Manipur, PM Modi laid the foundation for the Manipur Urban Roads and drainage and asset management improvement project worth over Rs 3,600 crore. In Imphal, PM Modi inaugurated multiple development projects worth more than Rs 1,200 crore at Imphal. They include the Civil Secretariat at Mantripukhri; IT SEZ Building and New Police Headquarters at Mantripukhri; Manipur Bhawans at Delhi and Kolkata; and Ima Markets, a unique all-women's market, in 4 districts.

After concluding his visit to Manipur, PM Modi headed to Guwahati, Assam, where he addressed the celebrations of the 100th birth Anniversary of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika. Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister remarked that today is a remarkable day and this moment is truly precious. He shared that the performances he witnessed, the enthusiasm, and the coordination he observed were deeply moving. He highlighted the rhythm of Bhupen Da's music that resonated throughout the event. Quoting Bhupen Hazarika, the Prime Minister said a few words of his song kept echoing in his mind. He expressed that his heart wished for the waves of Bhupen's music to continue flowing everywhere, endlessly.

Hailing Bhupen Hazarika as a great champion of India's unity and integrity, the Prime Minister stressed that the government is working to realise his dreams of a prosperous North-East. "Bhupen Da (elder brother) was a great champion of India's unity and integrity. Decades ago, when the North East was a victim of neglect, the North East was left to burn in the fire of violence and separatism, Bhupen da kept giving voice to the unity of India even in those difficult times. He dreamt of a prosperous North East. He sang songs for the North East. He sang songs for Assam. Today, we are working day and night to realise his dreams for the North East," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also released the 'Commemorative Coin and Stamp' in honour of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika. On 14th September, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of major infrastructure and industrial development projects worth over Rs 18,530 crore in Assam. He will lay the foundation stone of various projects at Darrang at around 11 AM and address a public function. Thereafter, he will inaugurate Assam Bio-ethanol Private Limited, Numaligarh Refinery Plant at Golaghat, at around 1:45 PM. He will also lay the foundation stone of the polypropylene Plant at Golaghat.

On 15th September, the Prime Minister will visit West Bengal and inaugurate the 16th Combined Commanders' Conference-2025 in Kolkata, at around 9:30 AM. Thereafter, the Prime Minister will visit Bihar and inaugurate the new terminal building of Purnea airport at around 2:45 PM. Further, he will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth around Rs 36,000 crore at Purnea and address the gathering on the occasion. He will also launch the National Makhana Board in Bihar.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)