Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 24 (ANI): On the occasion of Diwali, Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers exchanged sweets at various BOPs under Jammu Frontier in a very cordial atmosphere on Monday, said a press release.

BSF Jammu offered the sweets to Pakistan Rangers and the Rangers also reciprocated, added the press release.

The exchange of sweets was done all along the BoPs in Samba, Kathua, RS Pura and Akhnoor border, as per the statement.

BSF has always been at the forefront of creating a peaceful and congenial atmosphere on the Border while dominating the border effectively.

Such gestures help build a peaceful atmosphere and cordial relationships on the border between both border guarding forces. (ANI)

