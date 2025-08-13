Amritsar (Punjab) [India], August 13 (ANI): The Border Security Force seized two pistols and heroin in two separate incidents along the Ferozpur and Amritsar border on Thursday afternoon, the BSF said in a press release.

"In its crackdown on cross-border smuggling of arms and narcotics, the alert BSF troops seized two pistols and heroin in two separate incidents along the Ferozpur and Amritsar border. This afternoon, acting on precise information of BSF intelligence wing, the vigilant BSF troops on duty successfully recovered 01 big packet containing 02 pistols and 03 small packets of heroin (Gross weight- 1.649 Kgs) from an area adjacent to village Bhakra in Ferozepur," BSF said in the release.

Also Read | Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: No Evidence Found at 13th Site in Mangaluru's Temple Town After Search; Excavation to Continue.

BSF said that the big packet was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape with a metal ring attached.

"Before this, the dutiful BSF troops recovered one packet of heroin with a gross weight of 609 grams from a farming field adjacent to Daoke village in Amritsar. Two illuminating sticks with an iron ring were attached to the narcotics packet," BSF further said.

Also Read | Pakistani Spy Arrested in Rajasthan: CID Arrests Mahendra Prasad, Employed as Manager of DRDO Guest House, for Leaking Sensitive Information About India's Defence Activities.

These remarkable operations by the alert BSF troops mark their resolute action in devastating the nefarious attempts of cross-border Pakistani smugglers.

Earlier, BSF recovered three packets of heroin in two separate incidents in the Tarn Taran and Amritsar border, BSF said in a press release on Monday.

Based on BSF's intelligence, one packet of heroin with a gross weight of 581 grams was recovered in a joint search operation with Punjab Police from a farming field near Wan village of Tarn Taran district. It was found wrapped with yellow adhesive tape and a copper wire loop attached.

In a post on X, BSF shared, "In a determined push against cross-border narcotics smuggling, vigilant BSF troops recovered three packets of heroin in two separate operations along the Tarn Taran and Amritsar borders. Acting on BSF intelligence, one packet (581 gms) was seized during a joint search with Punjab Police from a field near village Wan, Tarn Taran. It was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape with a copper wire loop attached."

In another incident, alert BSF troops conducted a search operation in a suspected area of the village Bachhiwind in Amritsar and recovered two packets of heroin with a gross weight of 1.060 kgs from a farming field.

"In another operation, BSF troops recovered two packets (1.060 kgs) from a field in village Bachhiwind, Amritsar. These back-to-back recoveries highlight BSF's vigilance and commitment in thwarting malicious attempts by Pakistani narco-smugglers," BSF further added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)