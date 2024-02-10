New Delhi, February 10: The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down another China-made drone near the India-Pakistan International Border in Punjab's Gurdaspur, the force said on Saturday. The quadcopter drone entering Indian territory from Pakistan was intercepted during its movement on the border near Rossey village in Gurdaspur district and shot down by the BSF troops in the night hours on Friday.

As per the BSF, the troops, with a quick reflex, fired at the drone and successfully shot it down soon after its interception. "The damaged drone lost control and fell on a farming field. The likely dropping area was immediately cordoned off by the BSF troops," said the BSF, which is mandated to guard the 3,323 km India-Pakistan border. Pakistani Drone Shot Down in Rajasthan: BSF Shoots Down UAV on India-Pakistan Border in Srikaranpur, Foils Narcotics Smuggling Bid (See Pics).

Further, an extensive search was carried out, and at about 10.18 pm, the BSF troops successfully recovered one small drone in partially broken condition. The recovery took place in a farming field adjacent to Rossey village in Gurdaspur district, the BSF said. Pakistani Drone Shot Down in Punjab: BSF Shoots Down Pakistan UAV Violating Indian Airspace, Recover Drone From Rajoke Village in Tarn Taran District (See Photos).

The recovered drone is a Quadcopter (Model - DJI Mavic 3 Classic, made in China). "Keen observation and quick response with exemplary shooting skills of the BSF troops made yet another dent in the malicious plans of adversaries to create mayhem in the border area by drone intrusion," added the force.

