Gurdaspur (Punjab), [India], January 25 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled a smuggling attempt in Punjab's Gurdaspur district and seized one package suspected to be containing 531 grams of heroin, the force said on Thursday.

"On the intervening night of January 24-25, 2024, BSF Punjab Frontier troops intercepted a drone movement in Gurdaspur District. Following the laid-down protocol, BSF troops tried to intercept the drone by firing and immediately launched a search operation," BSF said in a post on 'X'

Furthermore, during the search operation at about 08:40 am, the search party successfully recovered one packet suspected of heroin (gross weight: approximately 531 grams) along with a green-coloured mini torch.

The narcotics were wrapped with yellow adhesive tape. This recovery took place in the farming field adjacent to Thatharke village in Gurdaspur District, the BSF said.

"The vigilant BSF troops thwarted yet another illicit attempt by Pakistani smugglers to transport narcotics through a drone," the BSF added in the post on 'X'. (ANI)

