Guwahati, Dec 25 (PTI) A top official of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday reviewed the operational preparedness along the India-Bangladesh border.

He also visited border outposts in Coochbehar district of West Bengal, a BSF release said.

BSF Inspector General Dinesh Yadav visited border areas under the Guwahati Frontier, and reviewed the current security scenario and operational preparedness, it said.

He was briefed by top officials about measures to combat various challenges along the border, the release said, adding, various remedies to control trans-border crimes were also discussed.

Yadav also interacted with troops and greeted them on the occasion of Christmas.

He applauded the efforts and dedication of the personnel in safeguarding the borders and controlling crime, the release said.

