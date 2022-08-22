Srinagar, Aug 22 (PTI) Security forces on Monday arrested a "hybrid terrorist" of Lashkar-e-Taiba involved in the August 15 grenade attack on a minority habitation in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, taking the total number of arrests in the case to three.

The terrorist was identified as Suhail Ahmad Malik, police said.

"Police today arrested one more hybrid terrorist of proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba who was involved in a grenade attack on minorities," a police spokesperson said.

He said incriminating material including a hand grenade was recovered from Malik's possession.

On Saturday, police arrested two other "hybrid terrorists" of LeT involved in the attack that took place in Gopalpora in Budgam's Chadoora area.

A civilian was injured in the attack.

