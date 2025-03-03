Patna, Mar 3 (PTI) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday alleged that the budget presented by the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar was "inflated" and drafted with "ink dipped in lies".

Talking to reporters outside the Vidhan Sabha premises, shortly after Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary presented the last budget before the state goes to polls, Yadav also claimed that the NDA will be voted out of power.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Constable Dies of Accidental Firing From His INSAS Rifle in Moradabad.

"It is strange that despite no revenue generation, the size of the budget keeps increasing. The figure of Rs 3.71 lakh-crore is highly inflated. The budget papers seem to have been written with ink dipped in lies. They could have made it Rs 5 lakh-crore", said Yadav, a former deputy CM himself.

The RJD leader said the budget was "the lost opportunity for BJP-led NDA to do something for the people as it is not going to return to power".

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Male Nursing Officer Beaten by Female Staffers at Jaipur Hospital for ‘Inappropriate Behaviour’.

"We had asked the government to announce monthly stipend of Rs 2,500 for women, 200 units of free power and some other pro-people measures. They would have got the credit but they failed to grab the opportunity. The RJD promises to give these benefits to the people when it forms the next government", said Yadav, who is currently the leader of the opposition.

The RJD leader also sneered at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for patting on the back of Choudhary inside the House as a gesture of appreciation for the budget.

"It is his style. Whenever he is with leaders much younger than himself, Nitish ji says in a self-effacing manner - the future belongs to you", said Yadav, whom the JD(U) boss had called his successor, but who ended up losing power because of the CM's sudden realignment with BJP.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)