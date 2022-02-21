Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 21 (ANI): With an aim to create awareness about walking, two youths from Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have started their journey to cover 28 states in the country by walking about 20,000 km. Aditya Sharma who hails from Uttar Pradesh and his friend Saurav Devangan from Chhatisgarh have started their journey on October 7 last year with a motto of "Burn calories not fuel". They have already covered four states and reached Guwahati on Monday. After reaching the capital city of Assam, many people welcomed Aditya and Saurav for their noble initiative of giving a strong message to the youths of the country.

"We had started our journey from Raipur, Chhatisgarh on October 7 last year and we are traveling the country by walking. We will cover 28 states during our journey. We have already covered four states - Chhatisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim and now we reached Guwahati," Aditya Sharma told ANI Aditya further said that they have targeted to cover all 28 states within 138 days. "Our moto is 'Burn calories not fuel' and this is for the youth of the country. Today's youth do not want to walk. Even for a short distance, they use motorcycles or scooty. We appeal to the youth to walk to cover the short distances. This will keep them healthy. Further, the traffic problems will also be reduced and fuel will be saved and it will be helpful for our next generation. We are heading towards Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Tripura Mizoram, Meghalaya, Manipur and after completing seven sister states we will travel Jharkhand via Siliguri, and then Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi," Aditya explained.

Also Read | Tata-Mistry Case: Supreme Court to Hear Review Plea Filed by Cyrus Investments in Open Court on March 9.

Saurav Devangan said that they feel happy when people appreciate their initiative.

"We have already traveled 2,500 km and will have to walk around 20,000 km to cover all 28 states of the country. When we had started our journey we were in doubt that whether we will be able to complete our journey or not. But now we are confident that we will do it and people are supporting us on our journey," Saurav said. (ANI)

Also Read | Ahmedabad: Dumped by NRI Woman, Ex-Lover Leaks Intimate Pictures.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)