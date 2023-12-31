Dumka (Jharkhand), Dec 31 (PTI) A bus agent was shot dead in Jharkhand's Dumka on Saturday night, police said.

Victim Sanoj Kumar Sen (35) was shot five times and died near his home at Kumarpada in Dumka, police added.

Also Read | Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi's Monthly Radio Programme More Popular Than 'Mahabharat' and 'Ramayan' Soaps of 1980s, Says Tripura CM Manik Saha.

DSP Vijay Kumar said Sen was returning home after dispatching passengers when he was targeted around 10.15pm.

He told PTI that the killers were waiting for their target and fled on a motorcycle after committing the crime.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Tractor Driver Kills Woman, Burns Body for Resisting Sexual Assault in Kolhapur, Arrested.

Kumar said they have initiated a probe and detained three persons.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and raids are being conducted to apprehend the culprits, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)