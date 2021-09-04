Thane, Sep 4 (PTI) A civic transport bus on Saturday skidded off the road in Thane district, broke a road divider and got stuck in a marshy area after veering into a nullah, but none of the 40 passengers in the vehicle suffered any injury, an official said.

The Thane Municipal Transport bus was on its way from Kopri here to Nalasopara in neighbouring Palghar district and the incident took place in the evening in Kajupada, said Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam.

"The bus skidded off the road, hit a divider and then got stuck in a marshy area while falling into a nullah. All the passengers got out safely without any injury. They were sent in another bus," he said.

