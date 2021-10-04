Jaipur/Sikar, Oct 4 (PTI) The Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha activists on Monday staged demonstrations across Rajasthan against the alleged irregularities in holding the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers which over a week ago.

BJYM's state president Himanshu Sharma led the protest in the hometown of Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra while the outfit's district units staged demonstrations in all the districts.

“The education minister should resign or he should be terminated by the chief minister for the irregularities in the REET. The exam should be conducted again,” Sharma demanded during the protest.

He also demanded a CBI inquiry in the matter.

The BJYM workers shouted slogans against the Congress government and demanded the resignation of the education minister.

“We will continue our agitation because the matter is related to lakhs of candidates who appeared in the exam but there was no fairness,” Sharma said.

The opposition BJP has alleged that the REET-2021 question paper was leaked.

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena had on Sunday yesterday that along with the question paper, the answer sheet too was leaked with the involvement of an official of the secrecy wing of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education which conducted the exam for recruitment for more than 30,000 teachers.

After several irregularities and negligence came to light in the conduct of the exam, the state government suspended one Rajasthan Administration Service (RAS) officer, two Rajasthan Police Service (RPS) officers, one head constable, two constables and over a dozen personnel of the Education Department.

