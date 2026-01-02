HBSE Class 10,12 Exam 2026 Timetable: Haryana Board To Release Date Sheet Soon at bseh.org.in; Know How To Download

By Rajnish Singh

New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): In a significant step aimed at easing long-standing administrative pressure, the Central government has increased the authorised strength of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) cadre in Uttar Pradesh from 652 to 683, making new regulations through an amendment in the Indian Administrative Service (Fixation of Cadre Strength) Regulations, 1955.

The decision was notified on December 31, 2025, through the Indian Administrative Service (Fixation of Cadre Strength) Eighth Amendment Regulations, 2025, issued under the All India Services Act, 1951, in consultation with the Uttar Pradesh government. The revised strength also came into effect immediately after its publication in the Official Gazette.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 3 of the All India Services Act, 1951 (61 of 1951), read with sub-rules (1) and (2) of rule 4 of the Indian Administrative Service (Cadre) Rules, 1954, the Central Government, in consultation with the Government of Uttar Pradesh, hereby makes the following regulations further to amend the Indian Administrative Service (Fixation of Cadre Strength) Regulations, 1955. These Regulations may be called the Indian Administrative Service (Fixation of Cadre Strength) Eighth Amendment Regulations, 2025. They shall come into force on the date of their publication in the Official Gazette," reads the notification.

As per the notification issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), the total number of senior duty posts in the Uttar Pradesh cadre has been fixed at 370, the Central Deputation Reserve (CDR) capped at 148 posts, while the State Deputation Reserve has been limited to 92 posts. The Training Reserve stands at 12 posts, and the Leave Reserve and Junior Posts Reserve at 61 posts.

The notification further provides that 207 posts will be filled through promotion under Rule 8 of the IAS (Recruitment) Rules, 1954, while 476 posts will be filled through direct recruitment.

The revised cadre structure includes key senior positions such as Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Commissioner, Industrial Development Commissioner, Divisional Commissioners, Principal Secretaries, District Magistrates, and several heads of departments and statutory authorities.

In the new cadre regulation, there a post of 25 principal secretaries, 12 divisional commissioners, and 46 secretaries to the state government.

Among notable field-level postings, the cadre includes 75 district magistrates and 84 special secretaries to the state government. The cadre strength also covers senior positions in urban development authorities, power distribution companies, health missions, rural development agencies, and regulatory bodies.

The notification noted that prior to this amendment, the authorised strength of the Uttar Pradesh IAS cadre was 652.

The revised cadre reflects the growing number of high-level assignments at the level of Divisional Commissioner, Principal Secretary, Secretary and District Magistrate. The inclusion of a wide range of posts, covering urban development authorities, power utilities, health missions, regulatory bodies and social sector programmes, signals an effort to align cadre strength with actual on-ground administrative requirements. (ANI)

