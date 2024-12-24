New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the response of the Delhi government and Lieutenant Governor on a plea seeking a special sitting of the legislative assembly for tabling CAG reports.

Justice Sanjeev Narula said the prayer to direct the Delhi government and Chief Minister Atishi, who also holds the finance portfolio, to forward the 14 CAG reports to the speaker stood satisfied.

The court issued notices to the Delhi government, chief minister, the office of the speaker, Lieutenant Governor and the office of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on the petitioners' prayer.

The plea sought a direction to the speaker to perform their constitutional obligation and summon a special sitting of the legislative assembly and table the CAG reports pertaining to the Delhi administration.

During the hearing, the Delhi government counsel submitted the files had reached from the chief minister's office to the Delhi secretariat during the day.

The petitioners' counsel said being legislators, it was their right to debate the reports in the House and urged the court to allow their prayer.

This is the second petition by the legislators in relation to the CAG reports.

The court posted the matter on January 8, 2025.

Opposition leader Vijender Gupta and BJP MLAs Mohan Singh Bisht, Om Prakash Sharma, Ajay Kumar Mahawar, Abhay Verma, Anil Kumar Bajpai and Jitendra Mahajan had filed a petition on the issue of placing of CAG reports before the assembly.

In the present plea filed through advocates Neeraj and Satya Ranjan Swain, the petitioners said despite the order passed in the earlier case, the speaker was yet to receive the reports for further action.

"Speaker informed the petitioners that he is not in receipt of the CAG Reports. On December 20, 2024, when petitioner number 1 again enquired about receiving the CAG reports, the speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly apprised he has not yet received the CAG reports till 12.51 pm,” it said.

The plea alleged a "clear violation" of the undertaking given by the senior counsel on behalf of the Delhi government in court.

