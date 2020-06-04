India News | Cal HC Asks West Bengal Govt for 15 Buses to Facilitate Transportation of Staff Members

Kolkata, Jun 4 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court administration has asked the West Bengal government to provide 15 buses for facilitating transport of its staff to ensure smooth running of the physical courts together with the virtual ones during the lockdown.

Commencement of physical courts alongside virtual courts is under active consideration of the Chief Justice of the High Court, its registrar general Rai Chattopadhyay said.

The date for recommencement of physical hearing in the high court is yet to be decided, she said.

At present, the Calcutta High Court is hearing only urgent matters through video conferencing.

In a communication to the judicial secretary, Chattopadhyay said the buses are needed for transportation of officers and staff members from the districts.

The West Bengal government has given its consent for providing the buses, she said.

The staff members, including assistant registrars, assistant court officers, personal assistants attached to the judges, bench staff, other departmental officers and staff will require conveyance from and to districts of Howrah, Nadia, North and South 24 Parganas, Hooghly and Burdwan.

The communication said that provision of dedicated buses was necessary to run the judicial business of the high court amid the lockdown, when normal transport system and suburban railway services are yet to be resumed.

