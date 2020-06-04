Unlock 1: Health Ministry SOP For Private Offices Issued, Social Distancing Mandatory at Cafeteria And Canteens; Full Guidelines Here

Employees (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, June 4: As part of its 'Unlock 1' plan, the central government has allowed the opening of privates offices except in containment zones. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) or guidelines to be followed in private offices while functioning amid the coronavirus pandemic. As per the guidelines, private offices should only allow asymptomatic employees and visitors. Social distancing norms should be followed and the face mask is mandatory for all, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated in its guidelines.

There are specific guidelines for cafeteria, canteens and dining halls in private offices as these places often witness crowd. Speaking of the closure of the office, if coronavirus cases are found, the ministry stated: “If there is a larger outbreak, the building/block will have to be closed for 48 hours after thorough disinfection. All the staff will work from home, till the building/block is adequately disinfected and is declared fit for re-occupation.” Unlock 1: Health Ministry Issues SOPs For Malls, Religious Places, Private Offices, Hotels And Restaurants; Idol Touching Not Allowed, Social Distancing Norms Mandatory.

Guidelines For Private Offices:

"Offices and other workplaces are relatively close settings, with shared spaces like work stations, corridors, elevators and stairs, parking places, cafeteria, meeting rooms and conference halls etc. and COVID-19 infection can spread relatively fast among officials, staffs and visitors," the ministry pointed out.

"There is a need to prevent spread of infection and to respond in a timely and effective manner in case suspect case of COVID-19 is detected in these settings, so as to limit the spread of infection," it emphasised.