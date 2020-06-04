GoAir Terminates Trainee Officer Asif Khan Over Communal Remarks on Twitter

Imaged used for representational purpose only | (Photo Credits: Twitter/@goairlinesindia)

New Delhi, June 4: Low-cost airline GoAir on Thursday announced the termination of contract with an employee who allegedly made communal remarks on micro-blogging site Twitter. In a statement, GoAir also said opinions of its employees do not reflect the airline’s views on any topic. The alleged communal remarks were made by Asif Khan who was a trainee officer. His remarks had led to #boycottGoAir trending on Twitter.

“The airline doesn't associate itself with personal views expressed by any individual or employee. With immediate effect, GoAir is terminating employment contract of trainee 1st Officer Asif Khan,” GoAir said. "GoAir has a zero-tolerance policy and it is mandatory for all GoAir employees to comply with the company's employment rules, regulations, and policies, including social media behaviour," a spokesperson of the airline said. GoAir Says Awaiting 'clarity' on Readiness of States, Airports for Flight Operations.

Tweet by GoAir:

Screenshots of Khan's Twitter profile and his communal tweets were shared on Twitter by users. Soon, his account got inactive. Following Khan's comments, Twitter users had asked GoAir to terminate him, and had even tagged Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, seeking action.