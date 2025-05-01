Kolkata, May 1 (PTI) In a modification to the case allocation system at the Calcutta High Court, public interest litigations (PILs) filed from 2021 onwards will no longer be heard by the division bench headed by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam.

The notification, on the administrative directive of the Chief Justice, stated that PIL matters filed 2021 onwards will be heard by a division bench comprising justices Soumen Sen and Smita Das De.

PILs are customarily heard by the division bench presided by the Chief Justice of the high court.

In view of the directive, the Chief Justice's court will not hear any newly filed PIL also.

The Chief Justice also directed that appeals relating to police inaction and overaction will from now on be heard by a division bench comprising justices Tapabrata Chakraborty and Reetobroto Kumar Mitra.

